Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 148,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.16.

REGI opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

