Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $510.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.72. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

