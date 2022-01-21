KBC Group NV Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Provides asset management services

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.