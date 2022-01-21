Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,200 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,946,000 after acquiring an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after buying an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $45.04 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.23.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.