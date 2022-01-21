Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $14,133,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:GOTU opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.29. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

