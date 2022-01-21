Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 73.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $86.51 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

