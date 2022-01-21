Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $15,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE DCP opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.