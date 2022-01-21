Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 57.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

