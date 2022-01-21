Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.34 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $4,496,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

