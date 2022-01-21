STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of STOR opened at $31.06 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.