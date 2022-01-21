State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 30.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,332 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $959.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.