Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $153.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

