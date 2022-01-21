Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $26.00 on Friday. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.