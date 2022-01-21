Master Contract Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $82,641.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $82,641.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.98 or 0.07323319 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00073279 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00051882 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 116% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

