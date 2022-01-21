Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ITRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.91.

ITRI opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Itron will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

