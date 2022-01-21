Stably USD (USDS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $164,865.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $299,374.09 and $164,865.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00049894 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006523 BTC.

About Stably USD

USDS is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,252,099 coins and its circulating supply is 301,935 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

