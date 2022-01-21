Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,023 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $35,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,801.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after buying an additional 192,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $52.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

