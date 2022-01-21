AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives C$11.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

AcuityAds stock opened at C$3.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market cap of C$219.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$3.58 and a 12 month high of C$33.08.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.29 million. On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.1358636 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Dent acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,800. Also, Director Tal Hayek acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,692,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,870.23. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 62,963 shares of company stock worth $297,182.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

