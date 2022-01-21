Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 420 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $32,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.