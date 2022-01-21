Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) PT at GBX 547.50

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 815 ($11.12).

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.09) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.01) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.27) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th.

LON:JD opened at GBX 194.65 ($2.66) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 149.40 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 510.09.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.91), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($29,062,627.92).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

