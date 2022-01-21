Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 168 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $108.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.