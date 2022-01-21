Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 86,970 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2,347.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,970 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

HACK opened at $55.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

