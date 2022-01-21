Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 5,013 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,067,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 48,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $17,392,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 135,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $348.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.66. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

