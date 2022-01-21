Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 726 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $44,409,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 593,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

