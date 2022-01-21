Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

EMR opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

