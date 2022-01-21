FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after buying an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 161.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,467 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 904,457 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

