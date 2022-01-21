Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $33,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $130.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -928.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.84.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $35,397,701.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,965,063 shares of company stock worth $343,454,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

