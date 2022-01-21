Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By Cormark

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.76.

TSE:ABX opened at C$24.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$30.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.50 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 60,018 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

