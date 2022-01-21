World Asset Management Inc Sells 382 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

