Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,046,442 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $707,373,000 after buying an additional 208,396 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.