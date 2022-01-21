World Asset Management Inc Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after acquiring an additional 883,225 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,476,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,893 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,212,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 231,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 467,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

