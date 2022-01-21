World Asset Management Inc Has $238,000 Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.05. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

