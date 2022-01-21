FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.84). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

NYSE BA opened at $214.19 on Friday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.68 and a 200-day moving average of $216.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

