World Asset Management Inc Sells 373 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of NVT opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

