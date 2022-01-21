FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PlayAGS Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

PlayAGS stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

