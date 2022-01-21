World Asset Management Inc Sells 169 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.10 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average is $92.78.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.32.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.