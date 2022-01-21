World Asset Management Inc Sells 43 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 68.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $587.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $723.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $740.64. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $545.00 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

