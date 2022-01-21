Diploma’s (DPLM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,950 ($40.25) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($41.48) to GBX 3,290 ($44.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,247.50 ($44.31).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,846 ($38.83) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,286 ($31.19) and a one year high of GBX 3,504 ($47.81). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,219.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,081.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.41) per share. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In other Diploma news, insider Barbara Gibbes bought 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($44.43) per share, for a total transaction of £111,778.48 ($152,515.32). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.72), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,523,199.18).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

