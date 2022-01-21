B. Riley Comments on Compass Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Shares of OTC CMPX opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

