FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Cut by Analyst

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.92 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 276.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

