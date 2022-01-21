Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €76.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($87.27) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €86.43 ($98.22).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX opened at €67.05 ($76.19) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.57. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a one year high of €77.30 ($87.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.