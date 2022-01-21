KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

CLF opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.