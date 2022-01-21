Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.94) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.49) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.31) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.76) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($57.42).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,670 ($50.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,497 ($61.36). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,909.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,995.73. The stock has a market cap of £94.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

