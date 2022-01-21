Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGA) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, January 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.67.

Get Thorn Group alerts:

Thorn Group Company Profile

Thorn Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides alternate consumer and commercial leasing products, and consumer and commercial financing solutions. It is involved in the leasing of household products to consumers; and provision of commercial finance to small and medium size enterprises.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Thorn Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorn Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.