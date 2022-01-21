Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

