Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has raised its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of CSSEP opened at $27.03 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

