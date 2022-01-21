Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on February 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

SPGYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

