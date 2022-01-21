Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TXN. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.14.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $173.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $190.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

