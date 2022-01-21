Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of BAC opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $374.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Argus lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.