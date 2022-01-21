Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,164 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,164 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Chase worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 1.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 870,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chase by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 4.5% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 173,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chase by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Chase by 28.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 137,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $98,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,320. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCF opened at $94.00 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $889.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

